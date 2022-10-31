News Wrap: More than 150 killed in South Korea crowd surge

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Monday, a crowd surge on a narrow city street in South Korea led to the deaths of more than 150 people, police in western India arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a 143-year-old pedestrian bridge that left at least 134 people dead and a barrage of Russian strikes knocked out Ukrainian power and water supplies today in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: