News Wrap: More than 150 killed in South Korea crowd surge

In our news wrap Monday, a crowd surge on a narrow city street in South Korea led to the deaths of more than 150 people, police in western India arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a 143-year-old pedestrian bridge that left at least 134 people dead and a barrage of Russian strikes knocked out Ukrainian power and water supplies today in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities.

