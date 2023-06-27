Supreme Court rejects legal theory that could have thrown 2024 election into disarray

Geoff Bennett:

The U.S. Supreme Court today rejected a controversial legal theory that state legislatures have almost unlimited power to decide the rules for federal elections and draw partisan congressional maps without interference from state courts.

The so-called independent state legislature theory regained attention after the 2020 presidential election, when then-President Donald Trump's allies raised it as part of an effort to reverse the election outcome.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the opinion for the 6-3 majority in this case known as Moore v. Harper, which stems from a dispute in North Carolina. Roberts was joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Neal Katyal is the former acting U.S. solicitor general. He argued the case before the court and joins us now with more on the impact of this ruling.

Neal, thank you for being with us.