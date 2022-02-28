Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Biden’s State of the Union address, the conflict in Ukraine

Amy Walter, The Cook Political Report:

Well, Geoff, it's interesting.

He is coming into this State of the Union address with — you're right. His public opinion polling is the lowest it has been in the course of his presidency. At the same time, though, at least in the early polling we're seeing that's coming out this week, at the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Americans are actually unified.

They're unified in their support for the sanctions that have already taken place on Russia, more Americans now than even earlier in February saying they support the decision of President Biden to send troops to — U.S. troops to NATO countries. We're seeing 80-plus percent of Americans saying Vladimir Putin's a bad guy and we don't think he has any — his decision to go into Ukraine has no basis in fact or reality, there's no claim that is truthful that Putin is put forward.

So Americans are pretty much united. In fact, what they would like to see — again, these are just the early polls that have come out thus far — they'd like to see, actually, more sanctions. They'd like to see more aid going to Ukraine.

So the challenge for the president right now isn't unifying around support for Ukraine or opposition to Russia's actions. The challenge right now is for Americans to see the president himself as a leader, and not just leading on this issue — again, his polls have been down across all areas, including foreign policy — but especially on the economy

And the NPR/PBS/Marist poll that was out last week showing the number one concern for Americans, inflation, that's something he's going to have to talk a lot about, because that is the top anxiety right now for a majority of Americans.