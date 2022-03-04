Brooks and Capehart on war in Ukraine, Biden’s priorities after State of the Union address

Jonathan Capehart:

Well, three things come to mind, Judy.

The first is that, for a country as big as Russia, as powerful as Russia, in terms of its armaments, its nuclear power, and the threatening rhetoric and language from President Putin, I'm surprised by how slowly things are going for Russia in its invasion and the war that it's unleashed on Ukraine.

The pictures are horrifying. The stories are heartbreaking, the lies that are coming out of the Russian government about what it's doing and clearly what it's not doing as horrifying. But the fact that there is a 40-mile convoy that is trying to make its way to Kyiv, the capital city, and it's stalled, running out of fuel, being picked off by Ukrainian forces, is something that is heartening.

Also, what's heartening is the — just the strength and resolve and the "We're not going to sit by and let you take over our country" of the Ukrainians, willing to fight back, whether they're in the armed services or not.

The other thing is the strength of the Western alliance. The fact that you have countries like Finland, Sweden, Switzerland doing things that they have never done in their history. And that is breaking — they have broken free of their neutrality, what they're known for.

Also, I was corrected during an interview with deputy Treasury secretary Wally Adeyemo yesterday when I was talking about the resolve of the Western alliance. And he reminded me that there aren't countries in the East, Japan, North Korea — South Korea, Taiwan, that have all joined in with the Western alliance and their sanctions in sanctioning — in sanctioning Russia.

And then the third and last thing — I promise — is the — all of this, the strength of the alliances against Russia in its war on Ukraine, could not have happened without the leadership of the United States. And we have to keep that in mind. That is something that President Biden has said since before he was president, that what's happening in the world right now is a battle between democracy and autocracy.

It is playing out day by day through horrific pictures there in Ukraine. And the fact that the world has united against what — most of the world has united against what Russia is doing is testament to the fact that the United States, in terms of standing up for democratic values, small-D democratic values, says that America is leading.