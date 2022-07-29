Brooks and Capehart on the Senate’s climate and health care deal

Audio

New York Times columnist David Brooks and Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart join Judy Woodruff to discuss the week in politics, including how an apparent Senate deal to address health care costs and climate change revives some of President Biden's legislative agenda, and why the economy is baffling experts as it lurches further into uncharted territory.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: