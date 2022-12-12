Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Biden’s reelection hopes and Sinema’s party switch

Amna Nawaz:

Tomorrow, the president plans to sign into law a bipartisan bill on same-sex marriage after what the White House called a — quote — "very good week" of delivering for voters, that optimism despite a jolt to the new 51-seat Senate majority in Senator Kyrsten Sinema's party switch.

Here to analyze all this and more is our Politics Monday team, Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report With Amy Walter and Tamara Keith of NPR.

And welcome to you both. Good to see you.

So, I thought it's a good time to pull together some of the headlines you have been seeing around the president and kind of get some perspective on what comes next. The last few weeks, you saw the president's party outperform history in the midterms. Gas prices are down. They had a legislative when codifying same-sex and interracial marriage protections. They brought Brittney Griner home.

At this point, Tam, when you look at it, if the president chooses to run again, is he primary-proof?