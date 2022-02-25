Brooks and Capehart on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Biden’s Supreme Court nomination

Jonathan Capehart:

Well, she's definitely fit to be there.

I didn't read the story you read David, in The 19th. I read this big profile of her online in The Washington Post. And what came — the four women were also featured in that profile. But what I got from that was a woman and a lawyer and now a judge who is and has been pragmatic on the bench. Sure, she follows the law and she's grounded in her belief in the law and belief that the law should be meted out equally.

And throughout her career at Harvard, both undergrad and law school, when she — there were moments when other Black students were looking to protest X, Y, or Z, sometimes, she participated. Other times, she didn't. And the reason why she didn't was because she thought it was more important that she be in class and prove folks wrong.

And I'm thinking about a situation where, at Harvard, someone in her dorm unfurled a Confederate Battle Flag out the window. And, initially, she did protest, but she told her friends, look, one of the things they want us to do is to not focus on our classes. And if we don't focus on our classes, we flunk out, thereby proving to them, at least, that we don't belong here.

So, I think what President Biden has done was nominate someone who is coming to the bench, as David said, with intellectual firepower, but also someone who's going to be somebody who tries to bring the liberal and the overwhelming conservative majority together on some of the key issues that are coming up before the court even after she's confirmed.