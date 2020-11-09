Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Biden’s win, upcoming challenges

Amy Walter:

Yes.

So, both parties had a theory of the case. The Trump theory all along was that, despite the fact that he didn't win the popular vote in 2016, that he failed to get a majority of the vote in key battleground states, he won those states in 2016 with a plurality, he still counted on winning by division, rather than addition, by focusing on the polarization, by talking almost exclusively to his base.

And, as such, he came up short, that you still have to win over the folks in the middle, independent voters and swing voters, to win an election.

On the Democratic side, what I thought was also interesting, their theory of the case was that Trump was going to be so toxic, he was going to bring everybody in the Republican Party down with him. That didn't happen. And, most specifically, it didn't happen in Maine, a state that went overwhelmingly for Joe Biden.

But Susan Collins, longtime senator there, very well-known in that state, ran as an independent candidate, was able to outperform President Trump in Maine by about eight points.