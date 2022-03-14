Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on bipartisan support for Ukraine, Biden’s nominees

Judy Woodruff:

As the conflict in Ukraine intensifies, members of Congress on both sides of the aisle are calling for more support for Ukraine. This comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepares to address Congress later this week.

Here to break down what's at stake is Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report With Amy Walter and Tamara Keith of NPR.

And hello. It is very good to see both of you again in the studio, plowing ahead.

But the news that we are here to talk about, a lot of it is grim. And that is the war in Ukraine.

And, as I just mentioned, Tam, there is a kind of remarkable agreement right now between the two parties, that Russia is doing horrific things in Ukraine and that Russia needs to be punished. How unusual is it to see the two political parties in agreement on foreign policy?