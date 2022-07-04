Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on divisions in America, Jan. 6 hearings

Amna Nawaz:

In his speech to military families at the White House today, President Biden urged Americans to remain united as political divisions over COVID-19, the economy and foreign policy ramp up ahead of the midterms.

To discuss the political stakes of the moment, I'm joined now by Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report With Amy Walter and Tamara Keith of NPR.

And welcome to you both on this July 4 holiday.

Tam, I want to start with you here and talk about those remarks we heard from President Biden earlier today. Last year, on July 4, I think fair to say, very different tone, different kind of message. You will remember, as our viewers will, last year, he talked about how the nation was closer than ever to declaring our independence from COVID and that we had a lot more work to do.

What did his remarks today say to you about where we are, where he is in his presidency?