Tamara Keith and Annie Linskey on the Roe v. Wade ruling, G-7 summit and Jan. 6 hearings

Laura Barron-Lopez:

Friday's decision sent shockwaves throughout the political system and at all levels of government from statehouses to Congress.

And the decision came down just as President Biden left for a six-day trip abroad to meet with foreign allies.

Joining me now to discuss all this are Tamara Keith of NPR. She joins us from Germany, where she's traveling with President Biden. And at the desk with me is Annie Linskey of The Washington Post. Amy Walter is away.

Thank you both for joining us today.

Annie, I want to start with you.

There were protests across the country this weekend in response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. President Biden sees this as a potential motivator, calling on voters to elect more pro-abortion rights Democrats. Is this going to be a galvanizing midterms issue for not just Democratic voters, but also independent voters?