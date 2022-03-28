Help us continue to be your leading source for trustworthy news and information

Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Biden’s comments about Putin’s power

NPR’s Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter join Lisa Desjardins to discuss the latest political news, including President Biden's comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin's hold on power, Biden's budget proposal, and how Republicans used the Supreme Court confirmation hearings to speak to their base.

