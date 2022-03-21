Tamara Keith and Laura Barrón-López on Biden’s strategy in Ukraine, Supreme Court hearings

Judy Woodruff:

As the Senate Judiciary Committee launches the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, President Biden is focused on uniting allies on a strategy to mitigate the conflict in Ukraine.

Here to break down what's at stake is Tamara Keith of NPR and Laura Barron-Lopez of Politico.

And we welcome both of you to the program. Amy Walter is away.

We're particularly glad to have you, Laura.

So, so much to talk about in the news, as we were just suggesting. And I know you heard, Tam, earlier, the conversation with the ambassador for Poland.

President Biden headed to Europe this week, meeting with NATO, then going to Poland. What are White House expectations for this trip?