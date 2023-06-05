Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on how GOP candidates are taking on Trump

Amy Walter:

We're going to find out soon enough, but I think they are trying to make the case that, hey, look, you can have all of the Trumpism that you love, but it can be more effective, either effective in bringing people into the party, independent voters we keep losing.

Or, with Ron DeSantis, I will be a culture warrior who's more effective than Donald Trump was on some of the things like Critical Race Theory, other issues that he's taken on in Florida. But the thing about — we all know around the table, the thing we know about politics is you can come up with a great idea in a test tube about what a campaign should be and what the voters want to hear.

But if they don't really think it's the right message, then it's not really going anywhere. It is pretty clear there's some fatigue with Donald Trump from voters. Doesn't mean that they don't like him anymore. But there is the fatigue about, ugh, maybe the chaos and people, the divisions, all the things that he helped to sow that, if they can — as to Tam's point, if they can keep that needle threaded, they might be able to convince voters who liked Donald Trump to pick somebody else as the nominee.