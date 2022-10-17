Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on new polls ahead of midterms, candidates focusing on economy

Judy Woodruff:

Speaking of politics, more than two million Americans have already cast their ballots in the midterm elections.

And a new poll shows some good signs for the GOP in the final weeks; 49 percent of likely voters say they plan to vote for a Republican for Congress, compared with 45 percent who say they plan to vote for a Democrat. That is a five-point swing toward Republicans compared with the same New York Times and Siena College poll conducted last month.

Here now to analyze this and more our Politics Monday team, Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report With Amy Walter and Tamara Keith of NPR.

Hello to both of you.

Are you getting nervous? It's three weeks away.