Analyzing key midterm races that could decide control of the House

With a month until the midterms, we're digging into races that could determine the balance of power in Congress. Republicans hoped for a wave of wins, but the end of Roe v. Wade and improvement in gas prices may help Democrats. Karen Kasler of Ohio Public Radio and Television, Scott Shafer of KQED in California and Zoe Clark of Michigan Radio join Lisa Desjardins to discuss control of the House.

