Brooks and Capehart on the Jan. 6 subpoena of Trump and what’s at stake in the midterms

Audio

New York Times columnist David Brooks and Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart join Judy Woodruff to discuss the week in politics, including the Jan. 6 Committee's decision to subpoena former President Trump and what's at stake in the upcoming midterm elections.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: