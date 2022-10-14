Brooks and Capehart on the Jan. 6 subpoena of Trump and what’s at stake in the midterms

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
New York Times columnist David Brooks and Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart join Judy Woodruff to discuss the week in politics, including the Jan. 6 Committee's decision to subpoena former President Trump and what's at stake in the upcoming midterm elections.
