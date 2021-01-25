Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on President Biden’s executive actions

Amy Walter:

It's a great point, Judy.

It's like, well, how much can we read into something that has only been going on for four or five days?

But, to me, it really — what really seems to be coming to the fore is the question about how both sides, Democrats, Republicans, define some terms, terms like bipartisanship and unity and compromise and what that means to one group of legislators or voters and what that means to the other.

For example, does something become bipartisan only if it passes with Democratic and Republican votes, or can bipartisan mean just reaching out to the other side? Does unity mean, we have to agree all the time, or does unity mean we're just going to be more civil?

And that's really, right now, where Congress is sort of — and, well, where Congress and the White House and sort of official Washington seems to be at loggerheads about this.

And we're also seeing that with voters as well, Judy. The Pew Research Center released a poll earlier this month, and it had some fascinating looks at how voters see the issue of compromise. We love to talk about compromise. We love this concept of people working together, whether it's in politics or anywhere else.

But where you sit, whether you sit on the Democratic side or Republican side, also defines how you see the word compromise. And what's interesting is, when they ask the question of Democrats and Republicans, do you think it's a good idea for President Biden to work with Republicans, even if it means, in compromising with them, he disappoints some of his voters, almost two-thirds of Democrat said they'd be willing to do that. They thought that was a good idea.

But when it was reversed, asked Republicans, do you think Republican leaders should compromise with Biden, even if it means disappointing Republican voters, only about 40 percent of Republicans agreed with that. So, the incentive structure right now is very much tilted against, if you're a Republican officeholder, compromise.