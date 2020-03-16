Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on primary challenges, polarized pandemic response

Lisa Desjardins:

To dive deeper into the primary race and how things are being impacted by coronavirus, I'm joined by our Politics Monday team. That's Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report and Public Radio's "Politics With Amy Walter," and Tamara Keith of NPR, co-host of the "NPR Politics Podcast."

Our eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a new configuration with me here, some social distancing from us tonight, ladies. It's important for everyone.

Let's start with tomorrow.

As we reported earlier, four states were supposed to vote tomorrow. Let's look at the map for which ones those are. We're talking big states here tomorrow, Illinois, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. One of them, Ohio, will not be voting in person tomorrow.

Without Ohio, 441 delegates at stake. There are other changes that will be in effect tomorrow as well in the states that are continuing to vote. Some of those include polling places closing in Maricopa, Arizona, due to the coronavirus, as well as dialing back especially on polling places that are in senior living facilities.

Amy, how do you reckon with the two risks we see right now, a risk to voters if they do vote, a risk to democracy if they don't?