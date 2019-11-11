Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on public impeachment hearings, Bloomberg’s possible 2020 bet

Judy Woodruff:

To set the stage for this first week of public impeachment hearings and talk about the 2020 presidential race, I'm here with Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report. She's also the host of public radio's "Politics With Amy Walter." And Tamara Keith of NPR, she also co-hosts the "NPR Politics Podcast."

And before I turn to both of you — and welcome, by the way, Politics Monday — a little bit of late-breaking news. And we were just talking about it with Yamiche and Lisa.

And that is the inquiry — or the filing by the acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, who was wanting to join the lawsuit by former White House special — National Security Adviser John Bolton, his deputy, Charles Kupperman, who were questioning their being subpoenaed to appear before Congress. He's now withdrawn that filing.

So we can set that aside for the moment. But the drama continues in so many other pieces, as both of you know.

And, Amy, these hearings, public hearings, starting in two days, how is this going to be different from hearings behind closed doors?

(CROSSTALK)