Read the full testimony by State Department employee Catherine Croft in the impeachment inquiry

The House released the transcript for the testimony of Catherine Croft, who assisted former special envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker. Croft testified before lawmakers in a closed-door interview on Oct. 30. Her transcript is one of a few released publicly on Monday, as part of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

The House will hold the first public hearings of the inquiry this week as they investigate whether Trump violated his oath of office by pushing Ukraine to investigate his political rival. Read Catherine Croft’s testimony here.

