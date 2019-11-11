Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
U.S. foreign service officer Catherine Croft, who once served as a deputy to then-Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker, arrives to testify as part of the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump led by the House Intelligence, House Foreign Affairs and House Oversight and Reform Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Read the full testimony by State Department employee Catherine Croft in the impeachment inquiry

Politics

The House released the transcript for the testimony of Catherine Croft, who assisted former special envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker. Croft testified before lawmakers in a closed-door interview on Oct. 30. Her transcript is one of a few released publicly on Monday, as part of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

The House will hold the first public hearings of the inquiry this week as they investigate whether Trump violated his oath of office by pushing Ukraine to investigate his political rival. Read Catherine Croft’s testimony here.

Read the full transcript here. 

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

