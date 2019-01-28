Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on shutdown fallout, 2020 presidential race

Tamara Keith:

Well, and it's unclear whether they won't get any funding.

Like, it comes down to, what is the wall anyway, what is border security? This conference committee is meeting. Now, the conference committee won't go out beyond what leadership wants.

But it's entirely possible that they come up with a $5.7 billion or more package that includes a whole lot of border security and not a whole lot of wall, maybe some fence repairs or replacing fence or some strategic fence or bollard, steel slat, whatever you want to call it, as the president would say, but with a lot of other things, like immigration judges or some of these other matters.

So it's — it may not be the wall. They could come up with something. We don't know whether the president would sign it. And we also don't know whether the president will be able to sell it to his base, because he has spent much of the last 35 days saying: Only a wall will work. Drones — I know everything about technology. Drones are not — no good. You have to have the wall.

So he's — so sold hard on this wall. It may be hard to accept the compromise and maintain the support. Then again, I have been talking to people who support the president who are willing to give them the benefit of the doubt. And even though it was — seemed to be a total capitulation to Nancy Pelosi's position, they said, no, it's OK. He's got three more weeks to get the wall.