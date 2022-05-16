Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the attack in Buffalo and the power of racist ideology

Audio

NPR’s Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter join Lisa Desjardins to discuss the latest political news, including the response of political leaders after the attack in Buffalo, the move of white “replacement theory” to the mainstream, and upcoming primary elections.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: