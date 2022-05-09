Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the fallout after the Roe leak, Democrats’ midterm strategy

Leave your feedback
NPR’s Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter join Judy Woodruff to discuss the latest political news, including how government at the state and federal levels are reacting after the Supreme Court leak on Roe and Democrats change their focus on the midterm elections.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: