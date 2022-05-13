Capehart and Abernathy on COVID deaths, pandemic funding and Jan. 6 subpoenas

Leave your feedback
Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart and Washington Post columnist Gary Abernathy join Judy Woodruff to discuss the week in politics, including the U.S. marks a million deaths from COVID-19, Congress reached an impasse on pandemic funding, and the Jan. 6 committee issued subpoenas for five Republican lawmakers.
