Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on a potential bipartisan deal on guns, Jan. 6 panel hearings

Amna Nawaz:

It is a busy and high-stakes week at the U.S. Capitol, with lawmakers working to find a bipartisan compromise on guns and the January 6 Select Committee holding its first televised hearing to present its findings.

To break it all down, I'm here with Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report With Amy Walter and Tamara Keith of NPR.

And welcome to you both.

I want to begin, of course, with this conversation gun violence prevention measures and where it is here in Washington specifically with lawmakers.

So, Amy, I will put this big question to you, because we have been having this conversation for a few days now. It has been almost 30 years…