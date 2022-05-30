Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the debate over guns after the massacre in Uvalde

Leave your feedback
NPR’s Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter join William Brangham to discuss the latest political news, including the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, Washington’s familiar debate over guns, and former President Trump’s influence.
