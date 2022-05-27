Brooks and Capehart on the tragedy in Uvalde and Georgia’s primary elections

Leave your feedback
New York Times columnist David Brooks and Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart join Judy Woodruff to discuss the week in politics, including the potential for meaningful changes to federal gun regulations after the unspeakable tragedy at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and former President Trump's influence on primary races in Georgia and elsewhere.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: