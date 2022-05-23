Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on what’s at stake in Georgia’s primary election

PBS NewsHour
NPR’s Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter join William Brangham to discuss the latest political news, including how Georgia’s primary election has revealed a high-profile disagreement between former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence and the prevalence of the “big lie.”
