Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the tighter competition for control of Congress

Amy Walter, The Cook Political Report:

Yes, you summed it up pretty well, Lisa, by looking at the three topics that we think have had the biggest impact on turning what was looking like a red wave into, at this point, a much smaller one, and especially in the House .

Our House editor, David Wasserman, has changed our forecast from one that was predicting Republicans gaining somewhere between 20 and 30 seats to one now more 10 to 20 seats.

And the big reasons are the ones that you mentioned, abortion, Trump, and lower gas prices. On abortion, the — since the decision came down at the end of June that overturned Roe vs. Wade, what we have seen is an increase in Democratic enthusiasm. We have seen it in special elections, specifically the special election in the Hudson Valley in New York that we talked about last week.

But we have seen it in a number of other redder districts, where the Republican turnout just didn't match what we had seen in 2020. And so that's one factor, increased Democratic enthusiasm. And you're right. President Trump, a ubiquitous president on the political scene, he himself doesn't want to leave the stage.

But it's also true that what we're seeing from candidates is that they, Republican candidates specifically, are embracing him and his theory, the big lie about the election. I think that's turning off a bunch of voters, many of whom Republicans had wanted to pick up in this election on the issue of the economy.

But, instead, what they're seeing is more of the Trump chaos that many of them voted against in 2020, even as they weren't particularly excited about voting for Joe Biden.