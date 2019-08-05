Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s reaction to El Paso and Dayton massacres

Amy Walter:

Well, let's look back at where we were in 1993 and 1994, when you had two major pieces of legislation pass, the Brady Bill and the assault weapons ban.

And look at how — the makeup of the Democratic and the Republican caucuses in Congress then. You had a lot of suburban Republicans who crossed party lines, supported a Democratic president in his quest to pass gun safety legislation. You had a lot of conservative Democrats from rural areas in the South who voted against it.

And it was those coalitions that made something like that possible, a bipartisan coalition possible. Now, over these last 25 years, we have seen a major realignment in this country politically. There are very few Republicans left in suburban areas, in part because of the Republican position on guns.

And there are very few Democrats left in rural small town America, in part because of the national Democratic Party's position on guns. And so what we have now are Democrats and Republicans in Congress that are geographically just so similar, right? They don't they don't represent a diversity of geography.

And so what that means is, votes on guns now are purely partisan. They are no longer about the issues on the geography. You don't have a diversity within the caucus, so you're not going to have diversity in the vote.