Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s tariffs and California campaigning

Amy Walter:

It was other states. Plus, there were many fewer candidates, right?

And so when you have so many candidates all trying to get attention, they're going to spread out a little bit more. What this tells me — it tells us too is just how nationalized this whole primary process has become.

When I started covering politics, in 1992, no one challenged Tom Harkin in Iowa — he was running for president that year — because he was the senator from Iowa. Why would you ever challenge a sitting senator from Iowa?

Today, look how many Democratic candidates came to the home state of Kamala Harris in California. The goal, I think, for so many of these candidates is, because our media landscape is so nationalized, whether we're getting it from this program, or cable news, or from our Twitter streams, we're all getting the same news, whether you're sitting in Iowa, whether you sit in Birmingham, Alabama, or in California.

So if you make a great speech that gets picked up, and you get a viral moment from another state, everyone in Iowa is going to be able to see that too.