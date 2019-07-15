Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s tweet storm, Biden’s strategy shift

Amna Nawaz:

And here to break down the day's political news, our Politics Monday team.

That's Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report and host of "Politics With Amy Walter" on WNYC Radio, and Tamara Keith from NPR. She also co-hosts the "NPR Politics" podcast.

Welcome to you both. Good to see you. Happy Monday.

Tam, I want to start with you.

Let's pick up where — Lisa actually started her report there, Joe Biden's health care plan, swiping, as we heard him there, to some of his presidential candidates — fellow presidential contenders there.

This is a tonal shift, it's fair to say, him kind of directly hitting at the other contenders. What do you make of that? Why now?