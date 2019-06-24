Tamara Keith and Thelisha Eaddy on South Carolina’s significance for 2020 Democrats

Thelisha Eaddy:

It's really interesting.

Thousands of people came out this past weekend to hear these candidates talk about how they will serve them, the American people, and the issues that they care about. So over the weekend, at the fish fry, when I was talking with people, these voters were telling me that they saw his absence as a leader putting his people, his home first.

And I think this really resonated with black voters here in South Carolina. The reason why he was absent is also something that black voters are paying attention to and can appreciate. It's an issue that resonates very strongly not just with African-American voters, but voters of all ethnic races in the country, here in South Carolina and also across the country.

Unfortunately, we have seen many people of color shot and killed by some police officers. It happened here in South Carolina in April of 2015 with Walter Scott. And so I think African-Americans saw his absence as a leader who decided to do his job, to take care of his constituents, and I think they're seeing it as a bellwether as well.

If he's doing his job well now as a mayor, he will do his job well as president. He will take care of us and the issues that we care about.

And I think that's what voters were really expressing this weekend. They were really excited to see all of the candidates, but I don't think that he took a major hit here in South Carolina because he wasn't here on Friday.