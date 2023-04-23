Tensions rise as nations race for valuable resources in the Arctic

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Lisa Desjardins
Andrew Corkery
Azhar Merchant
New research shows that climate change is causing the Earth’s ice sheets to shrink much faster than previously thought — the annual rate of sea ice loss has more than tripled since the 1990s. In the Arctic, melting ice is raising geopolitical tensions, kickstarting a global race for potentially priceless minerals, oil deposits and shipping routes. Lisa Desjardins reports.
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
Azhar Merchant is a production assistant for PBS News Weekend.
