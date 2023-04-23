Tensions rise as nations race for valuable resources in the Arctic

Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins

Andrew Corkery

Azhar Merchant

New research shows that climate change is causing the Earth’s ice sheets to shrink much faster than previously thought — the annual rate of sea ice loss has more than tripled since the 1990s. In the Arctic, melting ice is raising geopolitical tensions, kickstarting a global race for potentially priceless minerals, oil deposits and shipping routes. Lisa Desjardins reports.

