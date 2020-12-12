Warming Arctic with less ice heats up Cold War tensions

Hari Sreenivasan:

This week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its annual Arctic Report Card showing that the Arctic is warming at an unprecedented rate. Scientists measured temperatures last year that was the second-highest in more than 100 years.

The warmer climate is thawing permafrost and causing sea ice and land-based glaciers to melt more rapidly. It's also creating more open water and human activity, like commercial shipping, oil exploration, and even tourism. The new frontier is also behind a resurgence of Arctic geopolitical rivalry. Special correspondent Benedict Moran and video journalist Jorgen Samso report on the new cold war from Nunavut, Canada. This segment is part of our on-going series: Peril and Promise, the Challenge of Climate Change.