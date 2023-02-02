Texas Rep. Chip Roy on the agenda of the GOP’s House majority

Amna Nawaz:

House Republicans have been busy on Capitol Hill, launching into some of their top agenda items of the year. Just this week, they kicked off committee hearings into the Biden administration's handling of the Southern border and have been navigating talks with the White House on addressing the debt limit.

To dive more into the GOP Conference's top priorities. I'm joined by Republican Congressman from Texas Chip Roy.

Congressman, welcome, and thanks for joining us.

Let's start off with that debt ceiling conversation.

As you well know, the U.S. is at risk of defaulting on its debt if Congress doesn't vote to raise the debt ceiling for money that's already been spent, we should point out. You said you won't vote for that unless you get spending cuts.

Now, we saw Speaker McCarthy leave the White House after his meeting with President Biden and say there is common ground to work from. Have you talked to Speaker McCarthy about that? Where do you think the common ground is?