‘The 13th Step’ podcast investigates sexual abuse in substance recovery community

New Hampshire’s largest substance abuse treatment network has helped tens of thousands of drug users loosen addiction’s hold over their lives. But a three-year investigation by a local journalist uncovered evidence the group's founder took advantage of his position and the vulnerability of patients and staff. Ali Rogin reports. A warning: this discussion includes details some may find disturbing.

