The challenge of retrofitting millions of aging homes to battle global warming

Hari Sreenivasan:

A landmark climate report released this month by the United Nations concluded the Earth is warming faster than previously thought. And scientists predicted dire consequences if more is not done to reduce CO2 levels in the atmosphere. The U.S. and more than 100 countries have committed to becoming carbon neutral by the year 2050. But one of the biggest challenges ahead is making homes more energy-efficient.

That's because, according to the U.N. Report, residential buildings are the source of around one-fifth of all greenhouse gases emitted globally. Now, one group in Europe is trying out a way to retrofit older homes and buildings to make them energy neutral. NewsHour Weekend special correspondent Willem Marx reports from the Netherlands for our ongoing series: Peril and Promise: the Challenge of Climate Change.