Give to PBS NewsHour now
while all gifts are MATCHED!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

Oslo, Norway’s unique approach to curbing carbon emissions

Audio

The capital of Norway is working to be nearly emission-free by 2030. Every year, the city of Oslo calculates how much emission-producing activity will contribute to greenhouse gases, then implements a carbon budget to keep those levels low. Lisa Desjardins speaks with Heidi Sørensen, director of Oslo's Agency for Climate, to learn more.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: