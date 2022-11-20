Oslo, Norway’s unique approach to curbing carbon emissions

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
The capital of Norway is working to be nearly emission-free by 2030. Every year, the city of Oslo calculates how much emission-producing activity will contribute to greenhouse gases, then implements a carbon budget to keep those levels low. Lisa Desjardins speaks with Heidi Sørensen, director of Oslo's Agency for Climate, to learn more.
