The creators of ‘Free Solo’ on the daily ‘burden’ of their risky project

Jimmy Chin:

We really tried to mitigate the risk on the very front end by the team that we built. You know, the first criteria to be on the high angle team was that you had to be an elite professional climber.

The second criteria is they had to be, you know, amazing cinematographers as well. So, there's not a very big pool to pull from. I needed people who could climb El Cap casually in a day, and there aren't that many people who can do that.

As Alex was practicing his climb, we were practicing how we were going to shoot it.