The data behind some surprising election results

Amna Nawaz:

Thanks, Judy.

We want to try to bring together everything you have been hearing from some of those reporters in the field into one place, so you can easily see it.

Check this out. Here's a look at the latest electoral count. You will see Vice President Biden with 264, President Trump with 214, but still a few key states as yet uncalled, of course, Nevada. You see Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Let's take a closer look at Pennsylvania first.

Lisa, 20 electoral votes there up for grabs. We heard Dan Bush reporting earlier, razor-thin margins right now. Take a look at this, 98 percent of the expected vote in so far, and just less than 1 percentage point, I believe, separates them at this moment.

But, Lisa, if there's a clue about where this is going, where is it?