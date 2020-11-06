The data behind some surprising election results

Lisa Desjardins:
Well, here, we're going to go — yes, the balance of power in the Senate still tied.
But we also want to talk about what's going on in the House. So we were talking about the Democrats having unexpected losses in the House. I want to break down a couple of incumbents who will not be coming back, why they may have lost.
This is Iowa's 1st District. We're talking about the northeast corner of Iowa, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids. Ashley Hinson, the Republican, has won. She's a TV anchor, state representative, over Abby Finkenauer, who was the second youngest woman ever elected to Congress.
She generally votes moderate, but she was tagged as being a radical, part of radical Democrats, tagged with this idea that she also didn't support police enough because she supported police reform. She will not be returning.
Let's look at another one, Florida. Carlos Gimenez in Florida 26, we're talking about Miami-Dade County. He had a big advantage. He's the mayor of Miami-Dade. But we see here this margin with Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. This is about the turnout of Hispanic votes, and what Republicans feel sure is a backlash against the idea that Democrats might be moving in too much of a socialist direction.
And let's look at one more that is still pending. This is Ben McAdams' race in Utah, the Democrat, right now outpaced just barely by Burgess Owens, who is a former NFL player. We're going to be watching this closely. And if you look at the House right now, Democrats within the full 217-218 that they need to run the House, but there will be down by less than they have now.
