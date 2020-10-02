The deeply unequal economic consequences of the pandemic

Judy Woodruff:

The news of President Trump's coronavirus-positive test was quickly followed by a jobs report that was weaker than expected, the last before Election Day.

The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 7.9 percent in September, and the economy added 661,000 jobs, the smallest monthly gain since May, leading to concerns about a slowing and deeply uneven recovery.

So far, the economy has added back about half of the 22 million jobs that were lost after the pandemic first hit. But millions of people are struggling mightily, and running out of federal assistance in some cases.

Amna Nawaz has more on all of that.

But let's begin with some voices from around the country.