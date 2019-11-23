Navy secretary says he will not step down over Navy Seal disciplinary proceedings

David Phillips:

Well, let me answer the first question. How unusual is this for a president to get involved at a retail level of army personnel? Experts and historians that I've talked to could not think of another example. And the understanding that the military has had with the president for centuries is: 'Yes, you are in control. You control strategy, politics, when to go to war, the big stuff, and we run the machinery that makes that happen.' So this is really a departure from that. OK.

Now, the second question is, well, what happens when an admiral or a secretary of the Navy disagree with the president? And, I think the answer is, we don't know because we haven't seen this very much and we're watching it play out in real time. Now, the president absolutely has legal authority to tell the admiral what to do and to decide who is a SEAL and who isn't. The question is, what happens if the admiral who really believes that the right thing to do is get this convicted criminal out of the SEALs, what happens if he refuses? Will the president relieve him? Will he resign? I don't think we know. And the secretary in his comments has certainly, you know, tried to tamp things down, but left room for the fact that that both he and Admiral Greene, the commander of the SEALs, could be gone soon.