The health care challenges pregnant women of color face in rural areas

Geoff Bennett:

A newly released CDC report shows maternal deaths nearly doubled over three years, with over 1,200 deaths in 2021.

And, in rural communities, maternal mortality is almost double urban rates, a stark reminder of the struggle to access maternal health care across much of the country.

With support from the Pulitzer Center and in collaboration with the Global Health Reporting Center, Stephanie Sy reports from Pickens County, Alabama, for our series Rural Rx.