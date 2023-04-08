The history and future consequences of the Supreme Court’s conservative shift

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
John Yang
John Yang
Rachel Wellford
Rachel Wellford
Harry Zahn
Harry Zahn
Juliet Fuisz
Juliet Fuisz
Leave your feedback
Recent reporting by ProPublica revealed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas took undisclosed, lavish trips funded by a Republican megadonor. This comes as the country waits to see how the justices will rule in a number of contentious cases. Supreme Court analyst Joan Biskupic joins John Yang to discuss the court's conservative shift, and how that could shape the country's future.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Rachel Wellford is a general assignment producer for PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more