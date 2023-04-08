The history and future consequences of the Supreme Court’s conservative shift

John Yang
By —

John Yang

By —

Rachel Wellford

Harry Zahn
By —

Harry Zahn

By —

Juliet Fuisz

Audio

Recent reporting by ProPublica revealed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas took undisclosed, lavish trips funded by a Republican megadonor. This comes as the country waits to see how the justices will rule in a number of contentious cases. Supreme Court analyst Joan Biskupic joins John Yang to discuss the court's conservative shift, and how that could shape the country's future.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
By —

Rachel Wellford

Rachel Wellford is a general assignment producer for PBS NewsHour.

@rachelwellford
Harry Zahn
By —

Harry Zahn

By —

Juliet Fuisz

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch