‘The House of Broken Angels’ author Luis Alberto Urrea answers your questions

Big Angel is obsessed with time. And that comes directly from my own father. People used to call my father the German, because he was punctual. In fact, he was early to everything. So that bled over.

And that line that Big Angel's father has said to him was something my father said to me. To me, the ticking clock in this is that we know he's going to die, he knows he's going to die, and he only has so much time to try to rectify anything that he may have done wrong or any problems in the family, which I think any of us who are parents, you know, who were once in our 20s and no longer there, you know, we all think about these things as time passes.

What can we do? How can we negotiate our time?