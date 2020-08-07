The intrepid journalist who exposed Hiroshima’s horror

Judy Woodruff:

Yesterday marked 75 years since the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan. The attack shocked the world, but it would be another year before Americans would get firsthand accounts from people who lived through it, thanks to trailblazing reporting by "New Yorker" writer John Hersey.

Author Lesley Blume has a new book about Hersey and how his reporting exposed the bomb's lasting damage, which the U.S. government tried initially to downplay.

And she spoke with Jeffrey Brown as part of our continuing coverage of this solemn anniversary.

This is also part of our arts and culture series, Canvas.