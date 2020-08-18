The latest details from the DNC and Trump’s USPS saga

Yamiche Alcindor:

What we know is that the postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, he's an ally of the president and donor to President Trump.

He is now backtracking and he said he is going to be postponing some of the changes that he was planning to do immediately. So, some of those changes include cutting overtime hours, removing mail sorting machines, as well as removing public collection boxes.

This comes as at least 20 Democratic attorney generals were preparing to sue, to file a federal lawsuit against the Postal Service for some of those changes. Also, this comes as the postmaster general is supposed to be coming before Congress to answer some pointed questions on the policy changes.

All this happens — we already know what's happened, which is that there are public collection boxes that have already been removed in several states, including battleground states, like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Arizona, where the president is today, as he continues to crisscross the country, talking about Joe Biden and attacking him.

And this is all coming as the president continues to say that he does not want to see mass mail-in voting. Critics of the president say, a lot of these changes were made to stifle the mail-in vote, to really try to slow down mail-in voting to try to benefit the president.

But the president is now saying that he wants to give the resources to the Postal Service that they need, including, it sounds like, billions of dollars. Democrats are requesting at least $25 billion for the Postal Service. They say that's what people need and that's what they have been told the Postal Service needs.

The president, though, says he wants to work with them, but isn't quite sure what the actual number is going to turn into. So, we will have to watch this space.

It's also very questionable what has already happened and what damage has already been done. Those are also big questions that we're going to keep watching.