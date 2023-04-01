The legal impact of Wisconsin’s shortage of prosecutors and public defenders

Nathan Denzin, Wisconsin Public Television

Ninety-eight percent of criminal cases in federal courts end with a plea bargain instead of going to trial. It’s a practice that some say prioritizes efficiency over fairness. And with a shortage of both prosecutors and public defenders on the state level, plea deals are frequently used in places like Wisconsin. PBS Wisconsin’s Nathan Denzin reports.

Nathan Denzin, Wisconsin Public Television

